UK Brothers Get Suspended Sentences For Allianz Data Leaks

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 5:01 PM BST) -- Two brothers who persuaded Allianz Insurance PLC employees to leak 700 pieces of confidential customer information to sell to claims management companies received suspended sentences for bribery offenses, police said.



Birmingham Crown Court has handed suspended sentences to Sajaad and Shaiad Nawaz, aged 36 and 34, who paid Allianz employees to provide data on customers involved in traffic accidents, City of London Police said in a statement on Friday. The brothers sent the data to claims management companies to pursue personal injury compensation, netting the five...

