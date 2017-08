SEC Judge Clears Ex-S&P Exec Of Fraud Allegations

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An in-house judge for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found Tuesday that former Standard & Poor’s executive Barbara Duka did not intentionally conceal changes to her company’s mortgage-debt ratings methodology, but that she acted negligently in failing to ensure that the changes were disclosed.



Administrative Law Judge James Grimes issued a decision in the SEC’s proceeding against Duka, whom the agency had accused of committing fraud by allegedly concealing a change to the way her group calculated ratings for commercial mortgage backed securities in a...

