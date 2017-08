K&L Gates Wins Freedom For Man Who Spent 36 Years In Prison

Law360, Grand Rapids (August 30, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT) -- After a decade of legal wrangling, K&L Gates LLP attorneys triumphed earlier this year when their pro bono client, a Boston man, was granted a new trial and released from prison after 36 years of incarceration.



Sentenced to life in prison at 30 for the murder of Robert LaMonica, Frederick Weichel is now 66 years old and a free man. Through numerous hours of pro bono work over the course of a decade by multiple lawyers, K&L Gates, alongside the New England Innocence Project, was able...

