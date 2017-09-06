Seyfarth Shaw Adds Managing Partner Amid Hong Kong Growth
Raymond Wong has joined Seyfarth Shaw after working as a partner at King & Wood Mallesons LLP, according to the Aug. 29 release. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, general corporate and commercial matters, corporate strategies, IPOs, regulatory compliance, and public takeovers in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom....
