Seyfarth Shaw Adds Managing Partner Amid Hong Kong Growth

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has hired a corporate and commercial lawyer to serve as managing partner in its recently opened Hong Kong office, as it continues to grow in the Asia-Pacific region, the firm has announced.



Raymond Wong has joined Seyfarth Shaw after working as a partner at King & Wood Mallesons LLP, according to the Aug. 29 release. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, general corporate and commercial matters, corporate strategies, IPOs, regulatory compliance, and public takeovers in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom....

