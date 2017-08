Telemarketer Fined $6.3M For English-Spanish Language Scam

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday ordered a telemarketing company that allegedly used deceptive and abusive tactics to sell Spanish-speaking consumers English-language instructional materials to pay more than $6 million in fines after the company failed to mount a defense in court.



U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal entered default judgment against ABC Hispana Inc. in favor of the Federal Trade Commission, who accused the owner of Hispana and two other companies of threatening to sue, arrest, jail and seize the homes of consumers who didn’t...

