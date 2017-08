Judge OKs Rothstein Feeder Fund $7M Deal With Bank

Law360, Miami (August 29, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge signed off Monday on a $7 million deal between the liquidating trustee for an investment fund that fed into jailed attorney Scott Rothstein's $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme and Sabadell United Bank NA.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Raymond B. Ray said the settlement between Robert Furr, the Chapter 7 trustee for Banyon 1030-32 LLC, and Sabadell is in the best interest of both the estate and the creditors.



“The settlement will preclude the substantial risk, delay, and expense associated with aggressively defended litigation and...

