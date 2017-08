Calif. Court Ships Back Club's Alcohol License Suspension Suit

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has determined that there was sufficient evidence supporting the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s decision to temporarily revoke a popular San Francisco nightclub’s alcohol license based on fights and other disturbances, but sent the matter back to an appeals board to resolve outstanding issues.



In an unpublished Monday decision, a three-justice panel concluded that the Alcoholic Beverage Control Appeals Board got it wrong by saying there wasn’t enough evidence to support the department’s decision to hit BMGV LLC with a 45-day...

To view the full article, register now.