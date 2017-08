ESMA Names Countries Behind On Inside-Info Rules

Law360, London (August 30, 2017, 7:12 PM BST) -- The top securities regulator for the European Union has published a list of which national supervisors in the bloc have yet to comply with its guidelines setting out the "inside information" that banks and other financial firms dealing with commodities derivatives must report under the Market Abuse Regulation.



The European Securities and Markets Authority said Tuesday that two financial regulators in the EU missed the March 17 deadline to implement its requirements into their own supervisory frameworks, and had asked for an extension to comply....

