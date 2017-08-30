Time To Review Bank Recapitalizations, EU Lawmakers Told

Law360, London (August 30, 2017, 2:17 PM BST) -- Research papers commissioned by the European Parliament have called for a review of rules that set out what instruments can be used to revive banks locked out of the capital markets.



The reports into bank recapitalization were commissioned by the European Parliament as it scrutinizes the Banking Recovery and Resolution Directive. (AP) The EU's economic governance support unit commissioned banking experts to draft four reports analyzing the role of so-called precautionary recapitalization. This allows struggling banks to be given help with recapitalization through state resources once...

To view the full article, register now.