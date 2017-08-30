Outsourcing Group Investigated By UK Finance Watchdog

Law360, London (August 30, 2017, 1:14 PM BST) -- Britain’s finance watchdog is investigating outsourcing firm Mitie Group PLC over a profit warning it released in 2016, the company revealed to the stock exchange late Tuesday.



The Financial Conduct Authority contacted the firm on Friday, and Mitie said in a statement to investors it is “fully cooperating” with the probe.



The firm said the FCA is considering the timing of a profit warning announced by the company in September 2016 and “the manner of preparation and content of the company’s financial information, position and results...

