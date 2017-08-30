UK Regulator Steps Up Spot Checks Of Co. Pension Plans

Law360, London (August 30, 2017, 2:52 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pensions regulator announced Wednesday that it is broadening inspections of British employers for compliance with auto-enrollment laws as it carries out spot checks in Wales.



The Pensions Regulator, or TPR, will visit dozens of businesses in the capital city of Cardiff and various towns in South Wales to check that employers are enrolling their staff onto obligatory pension schemes.



"The vast majority of employers are continuing to become compliant ahead of their deadline but these visits help us to identify why some have not,...

