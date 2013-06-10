Short Subway Footlongs Lawsuit To Restart In Wis. Court

Law360, Chicago (August 30, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A group of Subway customers who claim the company shorted them on their Footlong sandwiches said Tuesday they are killing the settlement deal thrown out by the Seventh Circuit and will pursue their case in Wisconsin federal court.



Five days after the Seventh Circuit struck down a settlement that would've paid attorneys more than $500,000 while instituting what the appellate panel called pointless changes at Subway franchisor Doctor’s Associates Inc., the customers told the district court overseeing their multidistrict litigation that they will restart the litigation....

