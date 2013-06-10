Short Subway Footlongs Lawsuit To Restart In Wis. Court

By Diana Novak Jones

Law360, Chicago (August 30, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A group of Subway customers who claim the company shorted them on their Footlong sandwiches said Tuesday they are killing the settlement deal thrown out by the Seventh Circuit and will pursue their case in Wisconsin federal court.

Five days after the Seventh Circuit struck down a settlement that would've paid attorneys more than $500,000 while instituting what the appellate panel called pointless changes at Subway franchisor Doctor’s Associates Inc., the customers told the district court overseeing their multidistrict litigation that they will restart the litigation....
Case Information

Case Title

In Re: Subway Footlong Sandwich Marketing and Sales Practices Litigation


Case Number

2:13-md-02439

Court

Wisconsin Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Lynn Adelman

Date Filed

June 10, 2013

Case Title

In re Subway Footlong Litigati, et al


Case Number

16-1652

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

March 24, 2016

