Peabody Says Bankruptcy Shields It From Climate Change Suit

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Peabody Energy Corp. shouldn’t have to fight a suit brought by two California counties and a city accusing it and several other companies of causing climate change-related damage, it has told a Missouri bankruptcy court, arguing that its bankruptcy agreements prevent it from facing claims stemming from its actions prior to reorganization.



Bankruptcy, from which Peabody emerged this spring, was supposed to give the coal company a “fresh start,” and this climate change suit seeks to destroy that opportunity, the company said in a motion Monday....

