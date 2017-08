DOJ Claims ‘Honest Misunderstanding' On Opaque Voter Panel

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s controversial commission probing voter fraud didn’t withhold material out of any malice but an “honest misunderstanding” born of a chaotic first meeting where staff weren’t certain if members would be bringing their own materials, the U.S. Department of Justice told a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday.



DOJ attorney Elizabeth J. Shapiro told the judge that the commission “has no interest in hiding documents” from the public or the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which brought this suit alleging insufficient transparency. There...

