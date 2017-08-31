Deputy AG Calls Out Tech Cos. Over Encrypted Messages

By Christopher Crosby

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein criticized technology companies for refusing to unlock encrypted messages wanted by the feds on Wednesday, saying that legislation may be necessary to force companies to comply with federal government investigations into terrorism.

In remarks addressed to law enforcement officers at the 10th Annual Utah National Security and Anti-Terrorism Conference, Rosenstein said that terrorism suspects are increasingly using encrypted communications to hide from law enforcement.

“The use of encrypted services poses a novel threat to public safety,” Rosenstein said. “We can disrupt...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular