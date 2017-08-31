Deputy AG Calls Out Tech Cos. Over Encrypted Messages

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT) -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein criticized technology companies for refusing to unlock encrypted messages wanted by the feds on Wednesday, saying that legislation may be necessary to force companies to comply with federal government investigations into terrorism.



In remarks addressed to law enforcement officers at the 10th Annual Utah National Security and Anti-Terrorism Conference, Rosenstein said that terrorism suspects are increasingly using encrypted communications to hide from law enforcement.



“The use of encrypted services poses a novel threat to public safety,” Rosenstein said. “We can disrupt...

