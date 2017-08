Estée Lauder Doesn't Give New Dads Equal Time Off: EEOC

Law360, San Francisco (August 30, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Wednesday hit Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. with a lawsuit accusing the beauty products company of discriminating against its male employees by not granting them the same amount of parental leave as women.



The commission claims that Estée Lauder's parental leave policies unfairly prevent men from taking the same time that new mothers receive to care for their newborns in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act of 1963, which prohibit discrimination...

