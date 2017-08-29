Amazon Accused Of Selling Defective Solar Eclipse Glasses

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. sold defective solar eclipse glasses that put wearers at risk of injuries including headaches and eye damage, consumers claimed in a proposed class action filed Tuesday in South Carolina federal court.

South Carolina residents Thomas Corey Payne and his fiancee Kayla Harris watched the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse solely through eclipse glasses purchased from Amazon that they claim were defective and caused them headaches, eye watering and vision impairment, the suit says. Amazon issued an Aug. 19 recall saying the glasses didn’t sufficiently...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Payne et al v. Amazon.com Inc


Case Number

2:17-cv-02313

Court

South Carolina

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Patrick Michael Duffy

Date Filed

August 29, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular