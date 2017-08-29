Amazon Accused Of Selling Defective Solar Eclipse Glasses

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. sold defective solar eclipse glasses that put wearers at risk of injuries including headaches and eye damage, consumers claimed in a proposed class action filed Tuesday in South Carolina federal court.



South Carolina residents Thomas Corey Payne and his fiancee Kayla Harris watched the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse solely through eclipse glasses purchased from Amazon that they claim were defective and caused them headaches, eye watering and vision impairment, the suit says. Amazon issued an Aug. 19 recall saying the glasses didn’t sufficiently...

To view the full article, register now.