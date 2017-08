Calif. Weight Loss Co. Fined $3.6M Over Recurring Charges

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A California weight loss and fitness company has agreed to pay $3.6 million and change its sales practices to settle a lawsuit brought by Santa Monica prosecutors accusing it of placing recurring charges on consumers' credit cards without their prior consent.



Beachbody LLC, which sells popular exercise videos like P90X, supplements and training regimens, was also ordered to change its website after California Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff issued a final judgment and injunction against the company signed on Aug. 24.



Santa Monica city officials,...

