Del. Court Bars Talk Of Surgeon's Malpractice Suits At Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state court judge ruled Wednesday that a patient’s estate could not bring up a past medical malpractice case against a surgeon to attack her credibility as an expert witness, but that the estate could use testimony from past cases.



Judge Jeffrey J Clark agreed that past testimony from Dr. Wendy S. Newell was fair game in a medical malpractice case brought by Regina Woodstock on behalf of her deceased mother, Ethelynn Woodstock. But he said that revealing Newell’s past medical malpractice cases to the...

To view the full article, register now.