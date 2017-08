9th Circ. Reverses Removal Of Calif. Man Seized On Ethnicity

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday reversed a removal order for an unauthorized immigrant living in California, determining that the U.S. Coast Guard had detained the man based solely on his Latino ethnicity before even learning of his immigration status.



Coast Guard officials violated the Fourth Amendment rights of Luis Enrique Sanchez by detaining and questioning him after his boat experienced trouble as he and three other people went on a fishing trip off the California coast, based on their suspicion that he and the other adults...

To view the full article, register now.