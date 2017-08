3rd Circ. Ruling Sets Limits for Title VII, ADA Claims

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday said for the first time that federal civil rights claims for violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act cannot be brought because Congress embedded a remedial scheme for redress within each statute.



The appeals court upheld a Western Pennsylvania decision that tossed the Title VII and ADA claims of plaintiff Cheryl Williams against her employer, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, and two of her bosses there.



Williams, an African-American woman who suffers from...

To view the full article, register now.