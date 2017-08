Jobs Board Owner Gets 18 Months For Stealing 1M Résumés

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Scottish owner of an online oil-industry jobs board was sentenced in a New York federal court Wednesday to 18 months in prison for raiding a competitor’s database and stealing around 1 million résumés along with other customer information.



A “remorseful” Kevin Forbes, who pled guilty in May to one count of accessing a protected computer without authorization with intent to defraud, implored U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel to spare him a prison sentence, saying that he had suffered “extreme physical bullying as a kid”...

