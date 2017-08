T-Mobile, Trade Group Weigh In On FCC’s 'Blue Alert'

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and a communications industry trade group have told the Federal Communications Commission that they endorse its plans to introduce "blue alerts," with T-Mobile expressing “broad support for the commission’s efforts to protect the lives of America’s first responders,” but said the alerts should be incorporated into the existing emergency alert system.



In reply comments filed with the agency Tuesday, both CTIA-The Wireless Association and T-Mobile Inc. said they back the agency’s plans to implement “blue alerts” into the Wireless Emergency Alert system, but suggested doing...

