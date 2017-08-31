Expert Analysis

Market-Based Sourcing: A Common (Sense) Approach

By Maria Eberle and Laura Grace Mezher August 31, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Earlier this year, the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) issued Chief Counsel Ruling 2017-01, which addresses the application of the state’s market-based sourcing rules to non-marketing services under California Revenue and Taxation Code Section 25136 and California Code of Regulations Section 25136-2. The ruling concludes that receipts from non-marketing services should be sourced to California to the extent that a taxpayer’s direct customers (and not its customer’s customer) receive the benefit of the service in California.

The ruling reaffirms an earlier ruling, Chief Counsel Ruling 2015-03,...
