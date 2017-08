Pfizer, Teva Latest Opioid Makers Targeted In Mo. Probe

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Missouri’s attorney general on Thursday said he has demanded that seven drugmakers, including Pfizer, Teva, Mylan and Allergan, hand over documents about their opioid marketing as part of an investigation into whether they pushed the opioid crisis along despite knowing the addiction risks.



AG Josh Hawley issued civil investigative demands to Allergan PLC, Depomed Inc., Insys Therapeutics Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC, Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. as part of a larger investigation that led to Hawley suing other drugmakers earlier this summer. The...

