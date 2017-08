WV County Injection Well Ban Barred By State Law: 4th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Fayette County in West Virginia, despite its opposition to injection wells that store wastewater underground, may not prevent companies like EQT Production Co. from operating them because doing so interferes with state laws, a Fourth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday.



Judge Pamela Harris, writing for a split 2-1 panel, agreed with a lower court that sided with EQT, which operates an injection well in Fayette County. The opinion said the complex state regulations that are in place to govern injection wells prohibit the county from making such...

To view the full article, register now.