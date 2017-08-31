Pinsent Masons Makes Double Hire From BLP In London

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 12:37 PM BST) -- Pinsent Masons LLP has expanded its corporate finance practice by hiring two lawyers from Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP who specialize in equity capital and mergers and acquisitions, the firm said on Thursday.



Julian Stanier and Gareth Jones have joined the London office of Pinsent Masons, bringing with them a "wealth of experience" in advising clients such as investment banks, corporate brokers and other intermediaries in the London markets on corporate finance and public and private merger and acquisition law, the firm said.



“These appointments are absolutely...

