Pinsent Masons Makes Double Hire From BLP In London
Julian Stanier and Gareth Jones have joined the London office of Pinsent Masons, bringing with them a "wealth of experience" in advising clients such as investment banks, corporate brokers and other intermediaries in the London markets on corporate finance and public and private merger and acquisition law, the firm said.
“These appointments are absolutely...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login