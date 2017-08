Adviser Loses Bid To Make LSE Disciplinary Hearing Public

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 4:16 PM BST) -- Financial adviser Zai Corporate Finance Ltd. has failed in its attempt to force a London Stock Exchange disciplinary hearing to be held in public after a U.K. Court of Appeal judge on Wednesday upheld an earlier ruling that the proceedings remain private.



The panel of three judges unanimously ruled that the company’s argument that it had the right to demand a hearing in public “makes no sense” and that the stock exchange’s AIM Disciplinary Committee did not have to make the case public because one had...

To view the full article, register now.