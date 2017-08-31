Central Bank Overseers Warn Of Fintech Challenge For Banks
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — based within BIS, which is known as the “central bank of central banks” — made the remarks in a consultation document on the implications of financial technology for the financial sector.
“Banking standards and supervisory expectations should be adaptive to new innovations while maintaining appropriate prudential standards,” the committee,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login