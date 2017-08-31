Central Bank Overseers Warn Of Fintech Challenge For Banks

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 4:10 PM BST) -- Regulatory reform officials at the Bank of International Settlements warned international central banks on Thursday to keep a close eye on financial technology developments such as blockchain and big data.



The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — based within BIS, which is known as the “central bank of central banks” — made the remarks in a consultation document on the implications of financial technology for the financial sector.



“Banking standards and supervisory expectations should be adaptive to new innovations while maintaining appropriate prudential standards,” the committee,...

