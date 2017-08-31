Global Regulators Fall Short On Reinsurance Risk Awareness

By William Shaw

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 2:48 PM BST) -- International insurance regulators are failing to carry out systematic macroprudential surveillance of firms in their jurisdiction and are not paying enough attention to specific reinsurance risks, according to a report from a major global forum.

Experts at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors, a group of regulators and supervisors based in more than 200 jurisdictions, cast doubt on the priorities of its members in a report released on Wednesday.

“Although nearly all supervisors report carrying out macroprudential surveillance of their insurance sector the practice seems to...
