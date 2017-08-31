Industry Seeks Insurance Product Oversight Reforms From EU

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 6:52 PM BST) -- Insurance Europe said on Thursday that further reforms were needed from the European Commission on its rules for product governance and insurance-based investment products.



In a consultation response, the lobby group said that changes should be made to a number of sections in the delegated acts on the EU’s Insurance Distribution Directive, or IDD, including a clearer acknowledgment that it is possible for distributors to sell insurance products outside of their intended target market.



“It is important that consumers remain free to purchase insurance products that...

