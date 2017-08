Panama Cos. Seek $14M Refund From Korean Bank In UK Suit

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 5:34 PM BST) -- A Korean bank is being sued in the U.K. for around $13.6 million by two Panamanian businesses that allege they are owed refunds on installments paid to Orient Shipyard Co. Ltd. under the terms of a shipbuilding contract, according to court documents seen by Law360 on Thursday.



Crystal Handy C S.A. and Crystal Handy D S.A., which are registered and located in Panama, filed a commercial contract claim on Aug. 2 against Seoul-based Woori Bank seeking return of payments worth around $6.8 million each, plus interest...

To view the full article, register now.