Hard Rock Cafe Sued Over Use Of Iconic Pic Of David Bowie

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Hard Rock Cafe used a famous image of David Bowie from a 1973 album cover throughout its Palm Springs, California, hotel and on its website without consent, the photographer’s estate alleged in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court Wednesday.



Lensman Brian Duffy, who died in 2010, took the photo of Bowie for the rocker's "Aladdin Sane" album, according to the complaint. Duffy's estate alleges that Hard Rock Cafe (International) USA Inc. infringed the photographer's copyright by using the picture throughout the Southern California hotel...

