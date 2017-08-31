Temple Legal Snags Lawyer For Insurance Underwriting

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 6:32 PM BST) -- Specialist legal expenses insurer Temple Legal Protection has appointed Nicholas Ellor as a senior underwriter to join its commercial underwriting team, the U.K. business said Thursday.



According to the firm, which provides legal insurance products for clinical-negligence, commercial and personal-injury cases, Ellor has 20 years’ experience working as an attorney in London on both contentious and noncontentious company commercial and corporate matters.



Temple provides after-the-event insurance, which is taken out once legal proceedings are considered to indemnify costs and legal fees in the event that the...

