Temple Legal Snags Lawyer For Insurance Underwriting
According to the firm, which provides legal insurance products for clinical-negligence, commercial and personal-injury cases, Ellor has 20 years’ experience working as an attorney in London on both contentious and noncontentious company commercial and corporate matters.
Temple provides after-the-event insurance, which is taken out once legal proceedings are considered to indemnify costs and legal fees in the event that the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login