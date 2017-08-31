Major UK Insurers Unprepared For Data Rules, Report Says

Law360, London (August 31, 2017, 6:25 PM BST) -- Not a single major U.K. insurer has yet complied with the European Union’s looming new data regime, which could force them to delete millions of customers’ files in May, a new report warned Thursday.



Consumer Intelligence, a financial research company, said that most insurance companies are unprepared for when the formidable General Data Protection Regulation takes force in less than nine months' time.



Companies that do not meet their EU obligations quickly could be forced to take drastic action to dodge new fines from the Information...

