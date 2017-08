Powertech Fights Tribe's Challenge To SD Mine License

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Mining company Powertech told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday it backs the federal government's argument that the appellate court lacks jurisdiction to consider the Oglala Sioux Tribe's challenge to a license issued to a company for a proposed uranium mine in South Dakota.



Powertech (USA) Inc. filed an intervenor brief in the tribe's fight against the company's bid to mine land in western South Dakota, saying the court should dismiss the tribe's petition for review of the company's license for lack of jurisdiction. The company said...

To view the full article, register now.