Auditing Criminal Background Check Use In Calif.

By John Zaimes and Roxanne Wilson September 6, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT) -- California employers must comply with new regulations on employer consideration of applicants’ and employees’ criminal background.[1] The regulations, which were effective as of July 1, 2017, borrow heavily from guidance by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in its April 2012 “Enforcement Guidance on the Consideration of Arrest and Conviction Records in Employment Decisions Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”[2] Both the regulations and the guidance reflect efforts to reduce employment application rejections due to a criminal record, which are believed to...
