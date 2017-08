Trio Of Dallas Bank Execs Face Charges Over Travel Bills

Law360, Dallas (August 31, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The former CEO, chief financial officer and chief information officer of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas were charged Wednesday with making false statements to the bank and embezzlement, based on allegations they sought reimbursement for personal travel and gifts.



Former FHLB president and CEO Terence C. Smith, 60, is charged with one count of conspiracy to make false statements to a federal home loan bank and 11 counts of making false statements. Former CFO Michael J. Sims, 51, is charged with one count of...

