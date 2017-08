HIV Org Wrongly Fired Worker Over Agreement: 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel said on Thursday the National Labor Relations Board was right to fault an HIV support services nonprofit over allegations it fired an employee for refusing to sign an unlawful confidentiality agreement, saying there was little evidence to show the employee was let go for cause.



Marcus Acosta should not have been let go from the Long Island Association For AIDS Care Inc. for refusing to accept a confidentiality agreement that prevented him from discussing his salary or talking with the media, the...

