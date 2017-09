Post-Labor Day IPO Market Poised For Uptick, Not Boom

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- With summer break ending, capital markets dealmakers expect a boost in initial public offerings, but a big surge appears unlikely, following the shaky performance of certain notable IPOs this year and persistent economic and geopolitical uncertainties.



On the whole, year-to-date activity represents a big improvement over the sluggish IPO climate of 2016. Researcher Renaissance Capital reports 92 IPOs in 2017, up 56 percent from year-ago levels, that have raised $22.2 billion, up 136 percent from last year at this time.



But activity slowed this summer after...

