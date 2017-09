Coverage Battle Over $3.5M Pea Recall To Stay In Wash.

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ruled Thursday that a suit by National Frozen Foods Corp. against Berkley Assurance Co. over coverage for a $3.5 million pea recall can stay in his court, saying the state's high court would never countenance the forum-selection clause that the insurer has claimed should boot the case to New York.



National says it suffered millions of dollars in losses from a 2016 recall of 470,000 pounds of its frozen peas. According to the food company, the losses fall under the coverage for...

