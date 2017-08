BREAKING: Obama DOL's Overtime Rule Struck Down

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday invalidated the Obama administration’s controversial rule expanding overtime protections to millions of white collar workers, saying the U.S. Department of Labor improperly used a salary-level test to determine which workers are exempt from overtime compensation.



U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted summary judgment to the Plano Chamber of Commerce and more than 55 other business groups who had challenged the Obama administration’s 2016 rule that raised the minimum salary threshold required to qualify for the Fair Labor Standards Act's "white...

