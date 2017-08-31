CFTC Fines NY Futures Trader For Bad Record-Keeping

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A New York-based futures trader agreed Wednesday to pay a $200,000 fine to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission for failing to maintain adequate documentation related to thousands of transactions involving gold futures back in 2012.



The CFTC simultaneously filed and settled charges against Ikon Global Markets Inc. over its gold exchange for physical trades, which allegedly violated the Commodity Exchange Act and agency regulations. Exchange for physical trades is an off-market transaction where one party buys physical assets and sells futures contracts, while the other...

