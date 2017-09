EU Appeals WTO's Report On Pakistani Polymer Duties

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The European Union has lodged an appeal regarding issues the World Trade Organization took with countervailing duties the trading bloc placed on imports from Pakistan of a chemical polymer used in plastic food and beverage containers, arguing the WTO shouldn’t have reviewed duties that are no longer in place.



The EU on Wednesday notified the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body that it is challenging aspects of a WTO panel’s report, issued in early July, that handed a near-complete win to Pakistan regarding duties on the country’s polyethylene...

