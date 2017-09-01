Debevoise Hires Top Insurance Atty From Clifford Chance

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 1:31 PM BST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced on Friday that it has expanded its London office, hiring a senior partner to handle insurance transactions and regulation from Clifford Chance LLP.

Clare Swirski, who has practiced at the magic circle firm since 2003, moves to Debevoise as a consultant, bringing with her more than 20 years’ experience in advising insurers and other financial institutions on a range of corporate matters.

Debevoise said that Swirski has played an active role in the development of U.K. insurance regulation. She has worked...
