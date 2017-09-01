Debevoise Hires Top Insurance Atty From Clifford Chance
Clare Swirski, who has practiced at the magic circle firm since 2003, moves to Debevoise as a consultant, bringing with her more than 20 years’ experience in advising insurers and other financial institutions on a range of corporate matters.
Debevoise said that Swirski has played an active role in the development of U.K. insurance regulation. She has worked...
