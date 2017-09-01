Brexit Poses Threat To Lloyd's Profits, Moody's Warns

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 2:29 PM BST) -- Brexit could squeeze profit margins at Lloyd’s of London, which is already battling competition from emerging rivals in Dubai and Singapore, a leading credit ratings agency has said.

Moody’s Investors Service said in a client note that Brexit "adds further downside risk" to profit margins at the world’s biggest speciality insurance market. (AP) Moody’s said on Thursday that profitability at the world’s biggest speciality insurance market had outstripped its rivals every year since 2012. But the agency warned of a narrowing gap, with Lloyd’s experiencing a...
