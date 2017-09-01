Senior British Judge To Oversee SFO And HMRC

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 1, 2017, 5:48 PM BST) -- A top U.K. judge began work on Friday overseeing the investigatory powers of the Serious Fraud Office and other agencies, as the government introduces tough new scrutiny of law enforcement.

Lord Justice Adrian Fulford, senior presiding judge for England and Wales, will monitor the investigatory capabilities of the HM Revenue & Customs, the police, intelligence services and other departments, the Home Office said in a statement.

The new Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office, which Lord Fulford heads, expects to double in size over the next year, taking...
