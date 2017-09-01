Senior British Judge To Oversee SFO And HMRC
Lord Justice Adrian Fulford, senior presiding judge for England and Wales, will monitor the investigatory capabilities of the HM Revenue & Customs, the police, intelligence services and other departments, the Home Office said in a statement.
The new Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office, which Lord Fulford heads, expects to double in size over the next year, taking...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login