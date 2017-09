Cubs See Win In Rooftop Sightlines Battle At 7th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Friday it would not revive a lawsuit by Wrigley Field-area rooftop owners accusing the Chicago Cubs of breaching a contract preventing the obstruction of stadium sightlines, finding that the deal's language and Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption bar the claims.



A three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall’s dismissal of the case, agreeing that the Cubs and team owner Thomas S. Ricketts are protected from the rooftop owners’ monopoly claims under MLB's longstanding antitrust exemption.



The lawsuit stems from the Cubs’...

