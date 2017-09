Fla. High Court Rejects R.J. Reynolds' Appeal Of $37M Award

Law360, Miami (September 1, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court declined Thursday to take up an appeal by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. of a $37.5 million damages verdict for the tobacco company's role in the death of a 38-year-old woman who allegedly smoked the company's cigarettes since she was 15.



In a brief docket entry, Florida's highest court said it declined to accept jurisdiction in the case, letting stand the $15 million in compensatory damages and $22.5 million in punitive damages that a Broward County jury awarded the family of Laura Grossman...

