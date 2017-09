FCC Is Asked To Extend Comment Period On Mobile Broadband

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A dozen U.S. senators and several media organizations have separately urged the Federal Communications Commission to extend the comment period on upcoming changes to agency policy on mobile broadband's replacement of fixed broadband, saying more time is needed to consider the issue.



The lawmakers, including Sens. Al Franken, D-Minn., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told the commission in a letter Thursday that its apparent plan that mobile broadband could replace fixed broadband service, rather than complement it, and that mobile service with slower speed is an effective...

